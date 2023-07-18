Pickup truck hits, kills 15-month-old who wandered away from Wayne Co. home

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A 15-month-old boy died Friday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck in Wayne County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Township Road 73, just south of state Route 604, at 7:57 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian strike, a spokesperson for the department told WOIO.

When state troopers arrived on scene, they found that a child was hit by a Ford F-150.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim wandered away from his nearby home. The 17-year-old babysitter watching after the child was unaware that he left the home and got onto the road.

The child was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital via a medical helicopter. He succumbed to his life-threatening injuries the next day and died at the hospital. The identity of the child had yet to be released.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the ongoing investigation into the crash.

