Dayton Police investigate shooting in residential neighborhood

DAYTON — An investigation ensued into a shooting in Dayton Sunday overnight.

>> TRENDING: Clark Co. officials search for robbery suspect thought to be armed

Dayton Police investigated a shooting in the 900 block of Old Orchard Avenue at around 1:06 a.m., an incident report showed.

The incident was being investigated as an aggravated felonious assault with charges pending.

The report failed to disclose if anyone was injured, however the felonious assault charge alluded to a victim being involved with the shooting.

No information was given as to whether an arrest was made in the case.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department, who was leading the case, for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.

© 2023 Cox Media Group