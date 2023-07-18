Clark Co. officials search for robbery suspect thought to be armed

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities continued to search for a robbery suspect who evaded law enforcement Monday evening.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Dispatch issued an alert for a robbery suspect last seen headed towards a wooded area of Interstate 70 near Titus Road.

The alert requested that all law enforcement agencies be on the lookout for a white man believed to be armed. He was last wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.

He was wanted for a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Titus Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials did not disclose what exactly the suspect stole or attempted to steal.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the robbery and search. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted by providing aerial vision with a helicopter.

