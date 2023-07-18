SHELBY COUNTY — A structure on fire collapsed in Shelby County Tuesday overnight.

Deputies and firefighters from Shelby County were dispatched to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapak Road on reports of a structure fire, Shebly County Deputy Tidwell, who responded to the scene, said.

As Deputy Tidwell responded to the scene, he reported seeing the structure completely engulfed in flames, which presumably damaged the integrity of the structure. The building later collapsed due to the fire.

Medics responded to the scene, however they did not make any transports to a hospital while Deputy Tidwell was on scene. The deputy left before the scene was cleared after firefighters took control of the scene. It was unknown if the structure was vacant at the time of the fire.

We will update this story as it develops.

