PepsiCo stops production at Ohio facility; over 100 employees to lose jobs

CINCINNATI — Pepsi Co. Beverages has halted production at one of its Ohio manufacturing facilities.

The company said that it would continue operating a “scaled warehouse” at the Sunnybrook Drive location, but that it has stopped production at the facility, according to WCPO.

Pepsi Co. Beverages North America issued a statement about the closure:

We are optimizing our manufacturing network, and as a result, we have stopped production at our Cincinnati facility. We will continue operating a scaled warehouse at this location. Supporting our employees during this transition remains our top priority, and we are committed to continuing to serve the Cincinnati community.

A WARN notice says 136 employees will lose their jobs in late December.

Pepsi is headquartered in Harrison, New York. It has plants across the country.

