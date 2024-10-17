People return to work at Reibold Building after underground fire forced evacuation

DAYTON — People will return to work in Downtown on Thursday after an underground fire caused an evacuation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We are taking a look at what started the fire, and the safety concerns some people have this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 5:00, Dayton Police and Fire responded just before 1 p.m. to the 100 block of South Main Street for reports of smoke and flames.

Smoke rose from the grates on the sidewalk next to the Dayton Convention Center.

A Montgomery County spokesperson said an electrical vault under Main Street caught fire.

>>PHOTOS: Building evacuated after underground fire in Dayton, witnesses say they heard ‘explosion’

That sent smoke into the Reibold Building, prompting an evacuation order from the Dayton Fire Department.

“We were at our desk, Heard an explosion, a pretty loud explosion, that knocked our telephones out,” said Nancy Vanover of Vandalia.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reibold Building evacuated after underground fire, witnesses say they heard ‘explosion’

Workers are expected back to work at the Reibold Building on Thursday morning.

We will update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Undergrond fire on South Main Street near the Reibold Building

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



