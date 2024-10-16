UPDATE: Reibold Building evacuated after underground fire, witnesses say they heard ‘explosion’

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:20 p.m.

A fire was reported in downtown Dayton on Wednesday afternoon causing an evacuation of a nearby building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 1 p.m. Dayton police and fire were called to the 100 block of South Main Street for reports of smoke and flames, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene working to learn the latest details. Hear from witnesses LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police and fire posted on social media that people should avoid the area of S. Main St. between Fourth and Sixth St. downtown as crews are battling an electrical vault fire.

Nancy Vannover works in the Reibeld Building. She said she was at her desk when she heard a loud explosion which knocked out their telephone service.

She said a coworker looked out the windows and saw smoke erupting from manholes nearby, and then the building’s fire alarm went off prompting an evacuation of the building.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County sent out a statement saying that the fire sent smoke into the Reibold Building prompting an evacuation and it unclear when people can return to the building.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



