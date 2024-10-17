Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing items from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help police find a pair of theft suspects?

Police have asked for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard.

The Beavercreek Police Department posted the suspects’ photos on social media.

They said the incident happened on Sept. 29.

Please get in touch with Officer Zalar at (937) 426-1225, ext. 159, or email him if you can identify either suspect.

You can remain anonymous.

Theft suspect #1 Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

Theft suspect #2 Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

