Pedestrian hit, killed by car near Ohio mall

COLUMBUS — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car near an Ohio mall early Saturday morning, according to WBNS-10.

>> Local man killed in Tuscarawas County crash

Before 5:30 a.m., Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the intersection of Stelzer and Morse roads, near Easton Town Center, on reports that a person was hit by a car.

Police said the pedestrian was struck while crossing Morse Road in a marked crosswalk, but against the traffic light.

Dispatchers told WBNS-10 that the driver stayed on scene following the incident.

>> Police cruiser involved in crash near UD Arena

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital in stable condition. While at the hospital, their condition worsened and they were pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m., according to WBNS-10.

The pedestrian’s identity was not immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation.





©2024 Cox Media Group