Local man killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A local man died after being hit by a car over two hours away.

Bartholomew James Kosins Snow, 44, of Xenia, died Friday night in a crash in Lawrence Township, which is in Tuscarawas County.

Around 10:05 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Interstate 77 in the left lane. Snow was riding a bicycle in the same lane and traveling in the same direction when the Chevrolet hit his bike, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The impact caused the bicycle to go off the left side of the road and into the median.

Snow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

