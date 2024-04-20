Police cruiser involved in crash near UD Arena

DAYTON — A Dayton Police cruiser was involved in a crash near the University of Dayton Arena on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported on Edwin C. Moses near Interstate 75 shortly after 8 a.m.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated another vehicle was also involved, but Montgomery County Regional Dispatch could only confirm that a cruiser was involved.

No injuries were reported.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police about what caused the crash and how much damage was done to the cruiser.

