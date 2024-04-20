Man shot, killed by Ohio police officer identified; BCI investigating

WHITEHALL, Ohio — An Ohio police division identified a suspect who was shot and killed by at least one officer early Friday morning.

Two Whitehall Police Officers heard gunfire coming from the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 2 a.m., our news partners WBNS-10TV reported.

The Flock Gunshot Detection System alerted officers to gunshots in the same area.

Officers arrived at the parking lot and saw two vehicles, a silver SUV and a dark-colored SUV. The dark-colored SUV was leaving the area when officers arrived on the scene.

The two officers approached the silver SUV to check on the occupants and investigate the shots fired incident.

According to Police, two Hispanic men were in the front seats of the silver SUV and there was a language barrier between the officers and the occupants.

While trying to speak to the men, the officers noticed a handgun in the SUV. The officers reportedly told the men in English and Spanish to put their hands up.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old William Morales Villatoro, complied. Police said the passenger, 36-year-old Santiago Elias Alfaro Munoz did not comply.

Police said Munoz went for the handgun and back toward the officer. Both officers fired shots at Munos, striking him at least once. It is unclear if both officers stuck Munoz.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on Munuz before turning him over to medics. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. It is unclear how many times he was shot.

Police said several guns were found in the silver SUV. Villatoro was arrested on one felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

“This was a dangerous but tragic situation,” said Chief Mike Crispen. “Our officers are trained to respond to threats of violence, especially when guns are involved. Our prayers are with the families of both the deceased and our officers.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

