Officers respond to 2 vehicle crash in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Moraine early Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Moraine Police officers were dispatched to the area of Springboro Pike and East Dixie Drive on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

>> 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cincinnati

A Moraine Police Sergeant told News Center 7 that crews did not find anyone injured and the scene has since been cleared.

The westbound lanes were blocked on Dixie Drive while police investigated the crash, but traffic is once again flowing.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group