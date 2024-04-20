1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting in Cincinnati Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of York Street to reports of two people being shot.

Officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Cincinnati Fire Department crews transported both victims to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One victim, identified as 61-year-old Angela McNeil was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, whose identity has yet to be released, received treatment and is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information contact them at 513-352-3542.

