Police investigating shots fired call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a reported shots fired call in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Columbus Ave and James Street around 12:14 a.m. on reports of shots fired in the area.
>> Man facing nearly 30 felony charges in child sex case takes plea agreement
The Officer in Charge at Springfield Police Department told News Center 7 that callers indicated hearing 4 to 6 shots and vehicles speeding away from the area.
Crews on the scene have yet to find anyone injured or any property damage, but the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.
©2024 Cox Media Group