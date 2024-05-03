Deputies investigating after person hit by vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics have responded after a person got hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 4:54 a.m. to the intersection of Salem and Falmouth Avenues on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews and medics are on the scene.

Video and photos from our news crew at the scene reveal Southbound Salem Avenue is closed between Grant and Falmouth Avenues.

It also shows deputies have taped off the area with crime scene tape.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is hurt and their condition.

We will provide updates on this story.

