Man facing nearly 30 felony charges in child sex case takes plea agreement

MIAMI COUNTY — A man initially facing nearly 30 felony charges in a child sex case has taken a plea agreement.

Rodney Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to 18 total counts of sexual battery, endangering children, pandering sexually-orientated matters involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material or performance, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man facing nearly 30 felony charges in child sex case

As part of his agreement, a 30-year minimum prison term will be recommended, but a judge does not have to follow that recommendation.

After his release, he will also have a required five years of probation and must register as a Tier III sex offender.

We will continue to follow this story.













