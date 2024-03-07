Man facing nearly 30 felony charges in child sex case

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man is accused of sex crimes against children.

Rodney Davis Jr. was indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury on 29 charges including:

Sexual battery, endangering children

Pandering sexual-orientated matter involving a minor

Illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance

Davis plead not guilty, according to court documents.

His bail was set at $250,000 with specifications that he may not have unsupervised contact with minors or victims in the case.

Davis is in the custody of the Miami County Jail, according to online jail records.

His trial is set to begin on April 10.





