Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Miamisburg on Sunday afternoon.
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Around 3:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Richard Street on reports of a structure fire, according to the Miami Valley Fire District on social media.
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Additional information was not immediately available.
The fire department asked people to avoid the area in their post.
This is a developing story.
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