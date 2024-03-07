Inappropriate message on bathroom wall of local high school leads to investigation

FAIRMONT — Students at Fairmont High School had to stay in their classrooms for a bit this afternoon after an inappropriate message was found on the bathroom wall.

School Resource Officers investigated the inappropriate message, but several parents and students didn’t know anything happened.

Most people never even saw the email that was sent out about the message written in one of the bathrooms. The email clears up the miscommunication that the school was on lockdown today.

Students were just asked to stay in their classrooms and teachers were to limit hallway passes as the School Resource Officer checked security cameras to find the person or persons who wrote the message in the bathroom.

The school said the message was just inappropriate, it wasn’t a threat to anyone in the building.

Just about everyone that News Center 7 Kayla McDermott talked to at pick-up wasn’t even aware of any writing in the bathroom. One grandmother found it just a bit unsettling.

“It’s pretty scary. But I know God’s in control. And that’s just my faith,” Deborah Clark of West Carrollton said. “I pray every day with my grandkids and their friends when I take them to school every single day.”

To everyone in the building, classes continued as normal. The school is still investigating the Vandalism.

