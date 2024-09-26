Parents look to uplift students days after man with megaphone shouts at them outside of school

Students at Fairmont High School got a warm welcome Thursday morning as parents held signs with positive messages days after a man protested outside of the school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke with parents on Thursday. They explain why they felt it was important to put forth this act of kindness tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parents started getting to the school before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday with signs sharing messages like “I believe in you” and “You are worth it.” This was all in hopes of promoting positivity for students.

“I’m out here spreading love to these kids,” Lauren Caruso, a parent of a Fairmont student, said.

News Center 7 reported on Tuesday that a man stood outside the school with a megaphone and spread messages that parents said caused concern and panic.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



