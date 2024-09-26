Evacuation order lifted after chemical leak from train car in Hamilton County

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of people returned to their homes Wednesday night after firefighters responded to a railyard for a reported chemical leak in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said on social media Wednesday night that the evacuation order was lifted.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Hamilton County EMA said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday that people were told to go and stay inside after a chemical leak was reported near State Route 128.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were concerns a dangerous chemical called styrene could explode after it leaked from a tanker car at a railroad yard, a Central Railroad of Indiana spokesperson told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Residents were also told to seal off doors and windows, close fireplace dampers, and turn off their heat.

Hamilton County Public Health told WCPO that the air quality had shown, “no issues within the incident zone,” and the nearby water source from the Village of Cleves Waterworks is not experiencing any issues.

As a precaution, health officials asked people to wipe down surfaces and throw unpackaged foods, including pet food.

The evacuation order has been LIFTED. Please see the updated Fact Sheet regarding the Styrene Chemical Leak incident. pic.twitter.com/SLr53lmBZs — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) September 25, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



