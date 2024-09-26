UPDATE: Right lanes closed after semi fire on I-75 SB in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @2:55 a.m.

A semi-fire has caused traffic issues on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Deputies and firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a semi-fire on I-75 SB at Needmore Road.

ODOT cameras showed the semi full of flames when firefighters arrived.

The fire is now out.

Initial scanner traffic indicates the contraflow lane is back open on I-75 SB, but the right lanes remain closed.

Traffic is exiting off I-75 SB at Needmore.

Semi fire on SB I-75 at Needmore Road Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

