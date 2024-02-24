Owner of Springfield beauty salon speaks out after back-to-back break-ins

SPRINGFIELD — A beauty salon in Springfield has been broken into twice in one week.

Premium Blends Salon and Barber Shop owner Leslie Spoon thinks the same person is responsible for both break-ins.

She said the burglar wore the same hoodie during both break-ins.

In the most recent break-in, the burglar wasn’t able to do too much damage because the security alarm went off.

“Kicked in, well, eight doors and demolished three total doors, lost door frames and doors, and then got away with about $4,000 in cash,” Spoon said.

These break-ins have not only been scary for Premium Blends Salon and Barber Shop, but they have also left extreme damage.

Premium Blends Salon and Barber Shop Premium Blends Salon and Barber Shop damage (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

