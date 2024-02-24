Woman discovers body washed up on Ohio beach

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A body washed up on the beach of an Ohio park Saturday morning, Cleveland TV stations WEWS-5 and WOIO-19 reported.

>> ‘I didn’t think I was going to make;’ Ohio man seeking answers after being jumped during night out

Just before noon, a woman called police and said she found a body at Rocky River Beach on the 20200 block of Beach Cliff Boulevard, in Cuyahoga County, both stations reported.

Rocky River Police confirmed the report and temporarily closed the park to investigate.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the beach and took custody of the body, both stations reported.

Police are investigating the cause of death. The park reopened around 2 p.m.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group