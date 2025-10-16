Owner of popular bakery charged with possessing child porn admits guilt

FAIRBORN — The owner of an area bakery agreed to enter guilty pleas to some of the possession of child porn charges he was facing, according to court records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Benjamin Stuckey, 32, of Fairborn, agreed to enter guilty pleas on four of the eight child porn possession charges he was facing, according to online court records reviewed by News Center 7. In exchange for his change in pleas, the other four charges he’s facing would be dropped by prosecutors.

>>RELATED: Local bakery to permanently close as owner faces child porn charges

Stuckey will be sentenced in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas December 4.

Stuckey is the owner of Baker Benji’s on Troy Street in Dayton. Stuckey announced in social media posts earlier this month he’s closing the business and will sell nearly everything associated with the business including equipment and recipes.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bakery has been in the old North Dayton neighborhood for decades under several owners. Stuckey took over a couple of years ago.

Neighbors who talked to News Center 7 earlier this month said they were severely disappointed to learn the bakery was closing.

“I was a kid my mother would take me to get one donut, it was excellent,” Billy Harp said.

Harp was wondering what happened to it when he saw the sign that said it was closed for good he was crushed.

“That’s devastating, there’s no other place around. It’s been in the community for so long, it’s traumatic, I can’t believe it,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group