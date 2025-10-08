‘Devastating;’ Local bakery to permanently close as owner faces legal trouble

DAYTON — A local bakery will permanently close its doors after its owner had legal problems.

Baker Benji’s wrote in a social media post that it will be closed for good.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Baker Benji’s permanently. As part of this process, we are looking for someone to take over the legacy of the bakery on Troy Street,” the bakery said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Benjamin Stuckey, the owner of Benji’s Bakery, has been indicted on eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired, according to Greene County Court of Common Pleas records.

The bakery has been in the old North Dayton neighborhood for decades under several owners. Stuckey took over a couple of years ago.

“I was a kid my mother would take me to get one donut, it was excellent,” Billy Harp said.

Harp was wondering what happened to it when he saw the sign that said it was closed for good he was crushed.

“That’s devastating, there’s no other place around. It’s been in the community for so long, it’s traumatic, I can’t believe it,” he said.

All equipment, recipes and formulas, bakeware and pans, dry storage inventory, and all tangible on-site items, and past orders and contracts would be for sale.

Stuckey’s next scheduled court appearance is October 16.

