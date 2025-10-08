High school sophomore dies from injuries in hit-and-run, school says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — An Ohio high school is mourning the death of a sophomore after he died from injuries following a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Archbishop Moeller High School wrote in a social media post on Tuesday that sophomore Dylan Straughn died after being hit by a driver while riding his bike.

The crash happened around 1:03 a.m. on Saturday near Colerain Avenue and Day Road, according to our news partner, WCPO TV, in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived, they found Dylan unconscious, but breathing near a guardrail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school said that he played trombone, was involved in theatre, loved volleyball, and “had a real passion for history.”

“Our hearts are broken as we share the loss of Moeller sophomore Dylan Straughn,” Archbishop Moeller High School said on social media. “Dylan was a positive and caring student with a genuine compassion for others—even asking to become a House chaplain a year early so he could pray for and support his classmates.”

Police told WCPO that they found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash on October 5.

They added that the driver has been identified, but that information has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group