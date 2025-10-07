Wrong-way driver went to bar before crash that killed him, 2 others on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — Investigators have released additional information about a wrong-way crash on I-70 in Huber Heights that killed three people.

Jeremy Roy, chief of staff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Huber Heights police were called to the crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike around 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office found that a 55-year-old driver of a Chevy Tahoe entered I-70 at SR-201, traveling up the eastbound exit ramp.

Roy said the at-fault driver was linked to a local bar before the crash. He did not name the bar.

A Honda Accord driven by a 25-year-old man was preparing to exit I-70 onto SR-201 when he encountered the Tahoe.

He attempted to avoid a crash by changing lanes, but the Tahoe also changed lanes and collided with the front of the Honda.

The Tahoe continued to travel in the wrong direction for around half a mile, where it crashed head-on with a Chevy Trax.

The Trax instantly caught fire.

The driver of the Trax and her passenger, described by Roy as young adults, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Roy said this impact was “catastrophic.”

“This crash was catastrophic as it was a high-speed impact at a high rate of speed,” Roy said.

The Tahoe then hit a Chevy Malibu in the same lane.

The 33-year-old driver was seriously hurt and is in critical condition, according to Roy.

The Tahoe came to rest near the concrete barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roy did not name any of those invovled.

This story will be updated.

