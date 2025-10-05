‘They were coming right at me;’ Woman calls for help in deadly wrong-way crash on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — People described hearing a loud boom that shook their homes after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 early Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, dispatchers received several calls about a wrong-way driver who hit several vehicles.

The crash happened around 1:12 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike.

A woman caller told dispatchers what she saw and heard.

“I was getting off at the 38 (mile-marker), they were getting on at the 38,” she said.

The 38 marker on I-70 is the exit to Brandt Pike.

She explained what she saw after the wrong-way driver went right past her.

“They were coming right at me,” they told dispatchers. “I watched them go from the ramp into the right-hand lane all the way to the left. And I don’t know if they hit the car head-on or not, but they definitely smacked them hard.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, two vehicles were on fire, and a third crashed near the median when officers and medics arrived to the crash scene.

A fourth vehicle was found a mile east near the Brandt Pike exit.

Three people died, and medics transported another person to an area hospital.

I-70 East was promptly shut down and reopened around 12:20 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is helping handle the crash.

Police did not specify if any of those who died was the wrong-way driver or release the identities of those involved.

