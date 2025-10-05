Semi fire blocks all lanes on I-75 NB in Dayton; Hazmat crew responding

DAYTON — A semi-truck trailer fire blocked all lanes on Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:50 a.m., crews responded to a semi-tractor-trailer that was on fire on I-75 northbound north of State Route 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed on I-70 EB due to crash in Huber Heights
- Local restaurant announces popular chef, owner has died
- Firefighters respond to factory fire in Dayton
No injuries have been reported, and no transports have been made at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
All lanes are blocked on I-75 Northbound north of State Route 4 while crews investigate.
The sergeant also confirmed that a Hazmat team has been called out for a diesel leak on the highway.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group