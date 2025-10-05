Firefighters respond to factory fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a factory fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:37 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Franklin Iron and Metal Corp Factory in the 40 block of Sachs Street on reports of a fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed on I-70 EB due to crash in Huber Heights
- Local restaurant announces popular chef, owner has died
- Former NFL quarterback arrested after stabbing incident in Indianapolis, police say
At this time, it is believed that no one was inside the factory at the time of the fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group