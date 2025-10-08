Hospital network honors 4 who survived traumatic injuries in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Four people who survived traumatic injuries got a chance to formally thank those who saved their lives Tuesday night.

Despite the tragic stories, this was a healing night for many people in attendance.

Before the ceremony started, four survivors reunited with the medical staff that saved their lives.

For many of them, it was the first time they’ve seen them since they left the Miami Valley Hospital.

17-year-old Brooke Bergman was one of the survivors in attendance Tuesday night.

She was driving home from school last September when a semi-truck t-boned her car.

People in the area and Versailles medics rushed to help her.

A CareFlight helicopter took Bergman to Miami Valley Hospital. She was unconscious when she arrived.

Less than 10 weeks after the crash, she was able to return to school.

“In this particular instance, it did kind of touch home because it’s a young driver, it’s a teen, it caught my attention, and I was going to do the best that I could for her,” one CareFlight nurse said.

