Man arrested for killing Taco Bell employee was reportedly fired day of deadly shooting

CINCINNATI — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Taco Bell employee in Cincinnati earlier this year.

Cincinnati Police told our news partners, WCPO, that its Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Jonathan Morris in the murder case of 32-year-old Ryan Johnson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported around midnight on Aug. 29 at the Taco Bell on Gest Street.

When police got to the scene, they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. Johnson died at the scene.

Morris appeared in court on Thursday. There, prosecutors alleged that he was also an employee at that Taco Bell location and had been fired earlier that day, WLWT reported.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the two men were in the parking lot talking when Johnson was shot.

A judge set Morris’ bond at $500,000.

Johnson’s family told WCPO that he was a father of seven and was on break at the time of the shooting.

