Officers, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash on busy Montgomery Co. road

Crash on Austin Blvd near Wood Road Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on a busy Montgomery County road on Thursday.

Police and medics were dispatched around 4:25 a.m. to Austin Boulevard and Wood Road on reports of a crash.

Miami Valley Fire District posted a crash photo on its social media page.

It shows that a red car and a black pick-up truck sustained damage. The red car’s damage was on the passenger side, while the black pick-up truck had damage on the rear side.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

