Local Dairy Queen closed ‘due to maintenance’

KETTERING — A fast-food restaurant is closed for “maintenance” in Kettering.
The Dairy Queen located at the 2000 block of East Dorothy Lane at Kettering Towne Center is closed “due to maintenance.”
Our News Center 7 crew saw a sign on the restaurant’s front door on Wednesday.
“Closed due to maintenance, sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign said.
It is unknown when the Dairy Queen on Dorothy Lane will reopen.
