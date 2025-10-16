Medics transport 1 to hospital after crash on I-70 ramp to I-675

CLARK COUNTY — A person was injured after a crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 to I-675 early Wednesday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 4:04 a.m. to reports of a crash on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-675 southbound, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The crash is not impacting traffic on I-70.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics took a person to an area hospital.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

