Medics transport 1 to hospital after crash on I-70 ramp to I-675

CLARK COUNTY — A person was injured after a crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 to I-675 early Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 4:04 a.m. to reports of a crash on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-675 southbound, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man wanted by Homeland Security arrested in Darke County
- Local Dairy Queen closed ‘due to maintenance’
- 1 injured after crash involving state trooper on I-75 in Miami Co.
The crash is not impacting traffic on I-70.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics took a person to an area hospital.
No other information is available.
News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group