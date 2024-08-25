OVI checkpoint results released for Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of a sobriety checkpoint in Logan County.

The checkpoint was held on State Route 235 near State Route 366 on August 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It was held in conjunction with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Township Police Department, the Russells Point Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to a spokesperson for OSP, there were 233 vehicles checked through the sobriety checkpoint. Two vehicles were diverted for suspicion of impaired driving with one driver being arrested for impaired driving.

Officers also conducted saturation patrols in the vicinity of the checkpoint.

During the saturation patrol, there were over 30 traffic stops initiated with two of them resulting in arrests for impaired driving.

“The patrol reminds motorists if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” the spokesperson said.

