Over 70 cats, 3 dogs rescued from ‘biohazard’ hoarding conditions in Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — 72 cats and three dogs were seized from a person accused of hoarding them in two “biohazard” houses in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The complaint reported that several cats were living in inhumane conditions in an Ashtabula house.

On May 15, an ACAPL officer and an Astabula dog warden responded to the house and found biohazardous conditions, according to a social media post from the league.

“With urine soaked floors, and a flea infestation and the majority of the cats requiring urgent veterinary care it was decided to remove the animals,” the post said.

Over 40 cats were rescued from the house.

The ACAPL told WOIO-19 that many of the cats were suffering from an upper respiratory infection from the fecal matter and ammonia odor.

Some of the cats were blind or only had one healthy eye, ACAPL said.

Two of the cats had to get surgery to remove their entire eyeballs and optic nerve, WOIO-19 reported.

While investigating the animal hoarding, authorities found a second location this week where the same person kept pets in unsanitary conditions.

28 cats and three dogs were rescued from this location.

The league reported the property to the health department because conditions were “uninhabitable for both animals and humans.”

The ACAPL told WOIO-19 that these cats were in better health than those rescued from the first property.

Some have already been treated and cleared for adoption, the league added.

The conditions of the rescued dogs were not immediately available.

“This case has led to an overwhelming number of cats now in our care,” the league said on social media.

WOIO-19 reported that the league must take all strays and animals seized by the warden due to a contract with the county.

On May 20, the league posted to social media asking other rescues and shelters to help out and accept transfers.

According to WOIO-19, most of the cats and kittens rescued in this investigation can't be adopted yet due to age or health.

