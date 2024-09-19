OSHP troopers seize 6 pounds of methamphetamine during I-75 traffic stop

SHELBY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers seized six pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three people during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Troopers stopped a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee registration for a moving violation on I-75 in Shelby County at around 12:06 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The trooper got a drug-sniffing canine to check the car and the dog alerted them.

Troopers searched the car and found six pounds of methamphetamine worth $24,000 during a probable cause search, the spokesperson said.

Three out-of-state people were arrested.

The driver, Levi Eastgate, 24, Saltville, VA, and passengers Holly Ramey, 25, Kingsport, TN, and Damion Fryer, 29, Detroit, MI, were charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of schedule I or II drugs.

All three could face over 30 years in jail if convicted.

