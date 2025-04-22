OSHP reminds people of toll payment text scam

OHIO — Are you still getting text messages about that unpaid toll payment?

If yes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reminding people it’s a scam.

They said on social media that “this is like part of an ongoing, nationwide texting scam.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Ohio Turnpike said it does not send text messages requesting payment for unpaid tolls.

“The Ohio Turnpike will send up to three invoices by U.S. Mail to collect unpaid tolls,” they said on their Facebook page.

They added that if you received a text message from Reliant Capital Solutions LLC, a collection agency for the Ohio Attorney’s Office, contact them at 866-738-3182 before making any payment.

The Turnpike said this is for an account in collections more than 90 days past due.

