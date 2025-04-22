‘Traffic is going to be crazy;’ Reaction to upcoming changes in Dayton during NATO Assembly

Some busy parts of Downtown Dayton will be blocked off next month during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains the changes in store for Downtown Dayton coming LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

People have concerns about getting around Downtown Dayton, with part of it closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

“Traffic is going to be crazy,” one man told us.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Flyer will run from 8 a.m. until midnight from May 24-25, according to a Greater Dayton RTA spokesperson.

This extension will help increase access to local businesses and restaurants in the downtown Dayton area, the spokesperson stated.

The Flyer will be rerouted from May 20 through May 26 due to the NATO security perimeter.

It will travel through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street, instead of turning left down Third Street.

News Center 7 spoke with people who live in Downtown Dayton about the changes.

“They told us that we have a parking garage that’ll be locked down for a week, so we have to park outside the perimeter,” said Robert Hankey.

RTA’s downtown hub will remain open, and services will continue to run with minor re-routes around the security perimeter during the NATO conference.

Additional details on the re-routes will be announced closer to the event.

The Dayton NATO Parliamentary Assembly shared parking information on Monday. Click here for more details.

The Flyer Map during NATO Assembly (Courtesy of the Greater Dayton RTA)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group