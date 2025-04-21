Greater Dayton RTA to extend Flyer hours during NATO assembly

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA announced that it is extending its weekend hours for the Flyer during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Flyer will run from 8 a.m. to midnight on May 24 to May 25, according to a Greater Dayton RTA spokesperson.

This extension will help increase access to local businesses and restaurants in the downtown Dayton area.

The Flyer will be rerouted starting May 20 through May 26 due to the NATO security perimeter, according to the spokesperson.

It will travel through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street, instead of turning left down Third Street.

The Flyer Map during NATO Assembly (Courtesy of the Greater Dayton RTA)

“All passengers who normally get off at the bus stop outside of The Arcade should utilize the stop at the hub,” the spokesperson said.

RTA’s downtown hub will remain open, and services will continue to run with minor re-routes around the security perimeter during the NATO conference.

Additional details on the re-routes will be announced closer to the event.

