1 treated for smoke inhalation, several units damaged after fire at apartment complex

UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m.:

Several units were damaged after an apartment fire in Dayton on Monday.

Around noon, firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Valerie Arms Drive for fire showing from an apartment.

Crews arrived on the scene and found fire showing from the second story and multiple people evacuating, according to Harrison Township Battalion Chief Dave Nangle.

At least six units were impacted by the fire, Nangle said.

One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire departments from Dayton, Clayton, Trotwood, and Englewood assisted on scene.

