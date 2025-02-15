Parts of downtown Dayton becoming ‘NATO Village’; businesses worry it will have negative impact

DAYTON — The NATO Parliamentary Assembly coming to Dayton will have a big impact on parts of downtown.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the summit runs from May 22-26, and businesses inside the area that will be shut down said they still don’t have a lot of information.

“That’s probably going to hurt if they’re not allowed to get in here,” Tony Gracie, owner of Flying Pizza said.

Gracie said even with the confusion, he knows one thing for certain.

“We’re going to be open ... we’re not closed. We’re going to be here serving the public, whether it’s business owners, whether it’s the NATO members,” he said.

Other businesses said they weren’t so certain.

Owners of six restaurants in the area told News Center 7 they didn’t know enough about their options and weren’t comfortable commenting.

An email sent from the Downtown Dayton Partnership to area businesses says anyone coming into the perimeter will need valid passes from the Dayton Police Department and no vehicles will be allowed inside.

It adds the department will be in contact with affected businesses.

Gracie said he may make some changes for the summit, including expanding his delivery area.

Business and apartment owners said there would be a meeting with the police department to go over more information.

