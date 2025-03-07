NATO team visits Dayton in preparation for summit in May

DAYTON — A scout team with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly spent the past week in Dayton, making plans for the summit at the end of May.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 6, the summit will close large parts of downtown Dayton in order to build a NATO Village that will house hundreds of representatives. Included in the closures are City Hall and the RTA Hub.

The scout team toured Dayton this week, and say they are impressed.

“We’ve seen a lot of improvement from our first visit, this is going to be great,” NATO PA Head of Operational Management Sebastien Botella said.

This NATO Summit comes on the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, which marked the end of the Bosnian War.

The summit will bring an estimated 700 representatives and their families to Dayton.

Homeland Security has been in Dayton, making sure the city is safe for the visitors.

Mayor Jeff Mims is confident that the housing and security situations will be handled by the summit, and says it will have short and long-term economic benefits.

There will be changes to the look and feel of downtown Dayton, with remade buildings and artwork in storefronts. However, there will be fencing and limited access to the NATO Village, which will affect big sections of downtown.

