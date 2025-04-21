2 dead after crash near regional airport

FAIRFIELD, Butler County — Two people are dead after a crash near the Butler County Regional Airport on Friday, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The single-car crash occurred at the intersection of Bobmeyer Road and East Airport Road in Fairfield around 4:50 p.m.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as Juan Gurrion Cortez, 26, on Monday, according to WCPO-9.

Fairfield police told WCPO-9 that Cortez was driving the car when the crash occurred.

He was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but died on the way, according to WCPO-9.

Police said a passenger in the car died on scene, but the Butler County Coroner has not released their identity.

It is unclear how many people were in the car when the crash occurred.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash, according to WCPO-9.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

