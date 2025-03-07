Unpaid toll text scam warning issued; have you received them?

OHIO — Have you received any text messages about an unpaid toll payment?

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said it is likely part of an ongoing nationwide texting scam, according to a social media post.

Multiple area police agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, have issued similar warnings on their Facebook pages.

“The Ohio Turnpike does NOT send text messages requesting payment for unpaid tolls,” the Ohio Turnpike stated. “The Ohio Turnpike will send up to three invoices by U.S. Mail to collect unpaid tolls.”

They added that if you received a text message from Reliant Capital Solutions LLC, a collection agency for the Ohio Attorney’s Office, contact them at 866-738-3182 before making any payment.

The Turnpike said this is for an account in collections more than 90 days past due.

