Local

Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of stealing from Sephora

By WHIO Staff
Police looking for man accused of stealing from Sephora at The Greene Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police have asked for help finding a wanted theft suspect, according to social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said he is accused of stealing from Sephora at The Greene.

The department posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, extension 152, or email him.

Any tips can stay anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read