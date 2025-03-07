Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of stealing from Sephora

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
Beavercreek Police have asked for help finding a wanted theft suspect, according to social media.
They said he is accused of stealing from Sephora at The Greene.
The department posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, extension 152, or email him.
Any tips can stay anonymous.
