Son who police say shot, killed father pleads guilty

UNION TOWNSHIP — A man who police say shot and killed his father will go to prison.

Daniel Davis Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents.

Counds of murder and felonious assault charges were dismissed.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Dec. 30, 2024, Davis Jr. and his father, 54-year-old Daniel Davis Sr., were having an argument inside a detached garage on their property along West Monroe-Concord Road when Davis Jr. shot his father.

Davis Jr. confessed to shooting and killing his father twice, according to a previous News Center 7 report, once during a 911 call after the shooting and another time during an interview with police.

He is set to be sentenced on March 27 and faces life in prison.

